Bhel Puri To Ragda Pattice: 7 Healthy Indian Chaat Options

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chaat is a popular Indian street food known for its delicious and often tangy flavors. Here are 7 delicious and relatively healthy chaat options.
Made with puffed rice, chopped vegetables, tamarind chutney, and spices. It's low in calories and a flavorful snack.
Potato patties (aloo tikki) served with yogurt, mint chutney, and tamarind chutney. Opt for baked or air-fried tikkis for a healthier version.
A refreshing chaat made with a mix of seasonal fruits, chaat masala, and a dash of lemon juice. It's a nutritious and low-calorie option.
A protein-rich chaat made from chickpeas (chana) mixed with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, and spices. It's both nutritious and flavorful.
Crispy papdis (fried dough wafers) topped with yogurt, chutneys, and a variety of spices, along with healthy ingredients like sprouted moong beans.
Ragda is a spicy white pea curry served with potato patties. You can use less oil for cooking the patties to make it healthier.
A healthy option made from mixed sprouts, chopped veggies, and a blend of spices. It's packed with vitamins and protein.
