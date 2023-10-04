ENERLITES INTRODUCES HEAVY-DUTY TOGGLE SWITCHES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Enerlites logo

Enerlites Toggle Switches

The line includes heavy-duty switches in the classic toggle style that are designed for high performance in the most physically demanding applications.

IRVINE, CA, USA, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Introducing the Enerlites line of commercial and industrial-grade toggle switches. The line includes heavy-duty switches in the classic toggle style that are designed for high performance in the most physically demanding applications.

Enerlites proudly offers 20A toggle switches and a new 30A option. The 20A switches are available in single-pole, double-pole, 3-way, and 4-way variations and the 30A switch is available in double-pole only. Double-pole switches are capable of controlling two circuits with the same wall switch, making them perfect for factories, workshops, and other locations with exceptionally high power demands. In addition, commercial grade 20A and 30A toggles with pilot lights illuminate red when loads are on, increasing safety around heavy duty machinery.

These high-powered switches are best-suited for larger lighting fixtures and appliances than those typically used with standard 15A wall switches. For this reason, they are made from high-quality Polycarbonate Thermoplastic material. The ultra-durable material offers competitive resistances to heat and impacts, allowing the industrial-grade switches to perform in extreme environments without warping, melting, cracking, or fading.

The new switches are specially designed for tough locations due to their high durability and power capabilities.

About Enerlites

Consumer needs and evolving technology standards are the driving forces of innovation and production at Enerlites. We develop patented lighting control and wiring devices for residential, industrial, and commercial use that have high-quality energy efficiency and apply cutting-edge technology. The Enerlites team is committed to offering modern solutions that ease installation and transform spaces from merely functional to highly effective.

Keilani Holton

Enerlites, Inc

+1 949-756-0536

email us here

Enerlites Heavy Duty Toggle Switches