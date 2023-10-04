National Sportsmen Achieve Another Victory At Wrestling European Championships

Azerbaijani sportsmen have achieved another victory at 3rd Belt
Wrestling European Championships in Baku.
The wrestlers enriched the country's medal haul with 13 medals, Azernews reports.
Etibar Rzayev clinched a silver, while Jeyhun Javadzade, Rufat
Hajiyev, Ariz Huseynov, Nurlan Mammadov, Nihad Rzayev, Jasur
Mehtiyev, Khalil Murzayev, Nasir Hasanov, Namig Babayev, Mahir
Aliyev, Amin Gulamov and Sadiq Aghamaliyev won bronze medals of the
championships.
On the first day of the championships, Gozal Zutova (76 kg) won
a gold medal, Parvin Huseynova (76 kg) grabbed silver, Malakkhanum
Mammadova, Fidan Aliyeva (both 52 kg), Basti Safarova (58 kg),
Aytaj Guliyeva (both 58 kg), Diana Shoranova (66 kg) and Shahla
Allahverdiyeva (76 kg) ) were awarded bronze medals among
women.
Among men, Eyvaz Bakhshiyev (62 kg), Tarlan Agayev (75 kg),
Namig Abbasli (57 kg), Soltan Aghayev (82 kg) took second place,
while Elnur Abdullayev (57 kg), Ali Mikayilov (75 kg), Ali
Humbatzade (82 kg) ), Nihad Mammadzadeh (90 kg) and Nihad
Isgandarli (90 kg) took the third place.
The 3rd Belt Wrestling European Championships will run until
October 4.
Note that wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county
and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was
established in 1993.
The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The
country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number
of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.
In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the
overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.
National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze.
Russia topped the medal table followed by Turkey.
The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow
held in Russia. The national team won one gold, two silver, and two
bronze medals in the tournament
In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was
crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.
Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the
Russian wrestler in the final. He has been crowned the champion of
Azerbaijan in the weight category up to 86 kg in 2019.