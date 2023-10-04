National Sportsmen Achieve Another Victory At Wrestling European Championships

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijani sportsmen have achieved another victory at 3rd Belt Wrestling European Championships in Baku.

The wrestlers enriched the country's medal haul with 13 medals, Azernews reports.

Etibar Rzayev clinched a silver, while Jeyhun Javadzade, Rufat Hajiyev, Ariz Huseynov, Nurlan Mammadov, Nihad Rzayev, Jasur Mehtiyev, Khalil Murzayev, Nasir Hasanov, Namig Babayev, Mahir Aliyev, Amin Gulamov and Sadiq Aghamaliyev won bronze medals of the championships.

On the first day of the championships, Gozal Zutova (76 kg) won a gold medal, Parvin Huseynova (76 kg) grabbed silver, Malakkhanum Mammadova, Fidan Aliyeva (both 52 kg), Basti Safarova (58 kg), Aytaj Guliyeva (both 58 kg), Diana Shoranova (66 kg) and Shahla Allahverdiyeva (76 kg) ) were awarded bronze medals among women.

Among men, Eyvaz Bakhshiyev (62 kg), Tarlan Agayev (75 kg), Namig Abbasli (57 kg), Soltan Aghayev (82 kg) took second place, while Elnur Abdullayev (57 kg), Ali Mikayilov (75 kg), Ali Humbatzade (82 kg) ), Nihad Mammadzadeh (90 kg) and Nihad Isgandarli (90 kg) took the third place.

The 3rd Belt Wrestling European Championships will run until October 4.

Note that wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table followed by Turkey.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia. The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final. He has been crowned the champion of Azerbaijan in the weight category up to 86 kg in 2019.