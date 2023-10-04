Goengineer Expands 3D Printing Capabilities With Acquisition Of Rapid PSI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MIDVALE, UT, UNITED STATES, October 4, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- GoEngineer, a leading provider of engineering software, hardware, and services, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Rapid PSI, a distinguished 3D printing service bureau based out of Wichita, KS on September 15, 2023.The acquisition of Rapid PSI brings together two prominent players in the engineering and additive manufacturing space. GoEngineer, known for its extensive portfolio of engineering solutions, including SOLIDWORKS, Stratasys, CAMWorks, and Rapid PSI, a leader in supplying 3D printed parts. This will provide the industry with expanded access to 3D printing capabilities and expertise."We are excited to welcome Rapid PSI into the GoEngineer family," said Ken Coburn, Founder & CEO of GoEngineer.“This integration reinforces GoEngineer's commitment to providing comprehensive engineering solutions to the manufacturing industry as a whole.”Rapid PSI's reputation as a leading 3D printing service bureau adds a new dimension to GoEngineer's suite of offerings. This includes a wide range of 3D printing services, including prototyping, production-grade additive manufacturing, and customized solutions to meet the specific needs of various industries including those needing ITAR compliance."We see great potential in joining forces with GoEngineer and leveraging their extensive resources and network," said Phil Nettleton, President of Rapid PSI. "Together, we will be able to offer even more advanced 3D printing solutions to our clients, helping them revolutionize their product development processes."With this acquisition, GoEngineer continues to provide innovative 3D printing solutions that empower businesses across industries to realize their creative and functional potential.###About GoEngineer:GoEngineer is a leading provider of engineering software, hardware, and services. With a diverse portfolio of solutions, including SOLIDWORKS, CAMWorks, and Stratasys, GoEngineer empowers engineers and designers to innovate, optimize, and create. For more information, visit .About Rapid PSI:Rapid PSI is a trusted 3D printing service bureau, specializing in providing high-quality additive manufacturing solutions. With a focus on industries ranging from aerospace to consumer goods, Rapid PSI helps organizations bring their ideas to life through advanced 3D printing technologies. For more information, visit .

