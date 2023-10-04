Newspaper expects US to fail at life expectancy

(MENAFN) The United States doesn’t exist amid “peer countries” meaning of life anticipation for its population, the newspaper stated on Tuesday. Months of studies as well as meetings have exposed a big issue with obesity, cancer, heart conditions, as well as diabetes, also a developing gap amid poor and rich Americans.



In line with the newspaper “among wealthy nations, the United States in recent decades went from the middle of the pack to being an outlier. And it continues to fall further and further behind.”



American life expectancy peaked at 78.9 years in 2014, the same year the Affordable Care Act – also known as ‘Obamacare’ – fully went into effect. It has been declining ever since. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as of 2021 it was at 76.4 years.



