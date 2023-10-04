Israel asks Canada to be responsible for Nazi legacy

(MENAFN) Ottawa has to accept that with its “historic sin” of banishing Jews while protecting Nazis in the result of the World War II, Israeli Special Envoy for Combating Antisemitism Michal Cotler-Wunsh informed the newspaper during this week.
A scandal exploded in Canada when parliament gave a respectful tribute to Ukrainian Waffen SS veteran Yaroslav Hunka throughout his trip by Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky in the last couple of days of September.
Honoring the 98-year-old World War II Nazi traitor has caused a global rage also gained condemnation from Russia, Poland as well as Jewish institutions. The occurrence caused the quitting of Canadian House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota, who took full accountability for the Nazi veteran’s summons.
