Iran Concerned About US Conducting Military Exercises In Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Iran expresses its
concern over Armenia's joint military exercises with the US in
Armenia, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the
Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein
Bagheri said during a meeting with the Secretary of the National
Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, Trend reports.
Bagheri emphasized that the presence of non-regional and new
players in the region increases complexity and instability.
However, he also highlighted that there is no reason for a
crisis in the region, and issues and problems should be resolved
through dialogue among the countries of the region.
The chief also noted that peace in the region benefits all
countries, and regional security must be ensured collectively by
the countries involved.
"Eagle Partner 2023" joint military exercises of the US and
Armenian servicemen were held in Armenia during September
11-20.
MENAFN04102023000187011040ID1107186590
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.