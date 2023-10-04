Iran Concerned About US Conducting Military Exercises In Armenia

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 4. Iran expresses its concern over Armenia's joint military exercises with the US in Armenia, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said during a meeting with the Secretary of the National Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, Trend reports.

Bagheri emphasized that the presence of non-regional and new players in the region increases complexity and instability.

However, he also highlighted that there is no reason for a crisis in the region, and issues and problems should be resolved through dialogue among the countries of the region.

The chief also noted that peace in the region benefits all countries, and regional security must be ensured collectively by the countries involved.

"Eagle Partner 2023" joint military exercises of the US and Armenian servicemen were held in Armenia during September 11-20.