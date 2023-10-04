Dokubaku Int'l Film Festival Wraps Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
The 7th DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festivalhas
wrapped up.
Founded in Baku in 2017, the festival is the first independent
international documentary film festival that aims to showcase
documentaries from around the world, Azernews reports.
The festival also discovers new faces and supports local
documentary filmmakers.
This year, the main theme of the festival was "CosmoDarwinism:
The Age of Aquarius".
Most of the films shown within the festival demonstrated the
views of documentary filmmakers on the challenges of the modern
time.
More than 60 films from 29 countries were screened as part of
the festival's seventh edition.
The festival was organized with the support of the Culture
Ministry, the French and German Embassies, Nizami Cinema and many
others.
The closing ceremony and awarding ceremony took place at Nizami
Cinema.
A short film is "Piblokto" by Anastasia Shubina and Timofey
Glini (Russia) was named "Best International Short Film".
The film "Hadis" directed by Nazrin Aghamaliyeva won the prize
in the category "Best Azerbaijani Short Film".
The film "Tunes of Sanatorium" directed by Leyla Qanbarli was
named "Best Short Film" in DokuDarwin category.
Indian director Nistha Jain's film "Golden Thread" was awarded
the "Best Foreign Film" nomination in this category.
Danish director Michael Graversen's "Mr. "Graversen" was
recognized as the "Best Featured Film". For the film "After the
Bridge", Italian directors Davide Rizzo and Marzia Toscano were
awarded in the nomination "No Main".
The following films were awarded special prizes by the jury in
various categories: "Dance on the Edge of a Volcano" by Lebanese
director Cyril Aris, "No Winter Holidays" by Rajan Kathet and Sunir
Pandey (Nepal).
Three Azerbaijani films, including "Behind the Fences" by Azad
Alizadeh, "Dog Doc" by Dadash Musayev and Sitara Ibrahimbayli, and
"Hear the Voices from House" by Sabina Abuaekirova were also
awarded with a special prize by the judges.
Special "iCyborg" Award was also presented to the outstanding
representatives of the Azerbaijani cinema art Rahman Badalov and
Togrul Juvarli, for their special services in cinematography.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
Milli.
