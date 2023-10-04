Dokubaku Int'l Film Festival Wraps Up

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The 7th DokuBaku International Documentary Film Festivalhas wrapped up.

Founded in Baku in 2017, the festival is the first independent international documentary film festival that aims to showcase documentaries from around the world, Azernews reports.

The festival also discovers new faces and supports local documentary filmmakers.

This year, the main theme of the festival was "CosmoDarwinism: The Age of Aquarius".

Most of the films shown within the festival demonstrated the views of documentary filmmakers on the challenges of the modern time.

More than 60 films from 29 countries were screened as part of the festival's seventh edition.

The festival was organized with the support of the Culture Ministry, the French and German Embassies, Nizami Cinema and many others.

The closing ceremony and awarding ceremony took place at Nizami Cinema.

A short film is "Piblokto" by Anastasia Shubina and Timofey Glini (Russia) was named "Best International Short Film".

The film "Hadis" directed by Nazrin Aghamaliyeva won the prize in the category "Best Azerbaijani Short Film".

The film "Tunes of Sanatorium" directed by Leyla Qanbarli was named "Best Short Film" in DokuDarwin category.

Indian director Nistha Jain's film "Golden Thread" was awarded the "Best Foreign Film" nomination in this category.

Danish director Michael Graversen's "Mr. "Graversen" was recognized as the "Best Featured Film". For the film "After the Bridge", Italian directors Davide Rizzo and Marzia Toscano were awarded in the nomination "No Main".

The following films were awarded special prizes by the jury in various categories: "Dance on the Edge of a Volcano" by Lebanese director Cyril Aris, "No Winter Holidays" by Rajan Kathet and Sunir Pandey (Nepal).

Three Azerbaijani films, including "Behind the Fences" by Azad Alizadeh, "Dog Doc" by Dadash Musayev and Sitara Ibrahimbayli, and "Hear the Voices from House" by Sabina Abuaekirova were also awarded with a special prize by the judges.

Special "iCyborg" Award was also presented to the outstanding representatives of the Azerbaijani cinema art Rahman Badalov and Togrul Juvarli, for their special services in cinematography.

