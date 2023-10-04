NCSA Certifications Reflect Microsoft's Efforts To Provide Trusted Cloud Services: Khalaf

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Ayeni Olusegun | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: After receiving the National Information Assurance Certification (NIA) from the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA), Microsoft Qatar General Manager Lana Khalaf has disclosed that the credential buttresses Microsoft's commitment to Qatar.

In a statement to The Peninsula, Khalaf said Microsoft is proud that its cloud datacentre in Qatar has achieved the National Information Assurance Certification from NCSA.

“This certification confirms that Microsoft's cloud services are compliant with Qatar's national privacy laws and regulations. It also reflects our continuous efforts and investments to provide organisations in Qatar, especially in regulated industries, with the most compliant and trusted cloud solutions,” Khalaf said.

Last year, Microsoft became the first global cloud provider in Qatar to receive the NIA Certification. The feat confirmed Microsoft cloud's compliance with the Information Security Management System (ISMS) standards, supporting the adoption of a secure cloud and accelerating the country's digital transformation agenda.

To support growing local businesses, Microsoft and its partner ecosystem will spend about $1bn in the datacentre region for services and products in local economies.“Microsoft Cloud stands as the most trusted, comprehensive, and integrated cloud in the world, with over 100 global compliance offerings and certifications,” Khalaf added.

“And we are committed to continually raising the bar in ensuring the security and compliance of our cloud services,” Khalaf added.

In 2022, Microsoft launched its datacentre region alongside Azure and Microsoft 365, giving organisations access to hundreds of scalable, highly available and resilient cloud services from Qatar. An International Data Corporation (IDC) report stated that over the next four years after its launch, Microsoft, its ecosystem, and cloud customers could generate approximately $18bn in new revenue and add over 35,000 direct and indirect jobs to the Qatar economy.

Microsoft, its ecosystem, and IT departments in customer companies will add 8,100 new skilled IT jobs into the economy over the same period. The extent to which appropriate skills are available is critical to the local economy capitalising on this employment opportunity.