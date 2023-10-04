Almana Group Of Hospitals Announces Plans To Expand Its Reach To Riyadh

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Almana Group of Hospitals plans to open its first hospital outside the Eastern Region.

Al Dammam, KSA: Almana Group of Hospitals, the pioneering healthcare provider in the Eastern Region, and one of the Kingdom's most established and prominent medical groups, has unveiled plans to expand to Riyadh in partnership with Dar International Consultancy, HDR Middle East and ARC Design. This strategic move of establishing a 300-bed multi-specialty hospital represents a significant milestone for Almana Group of Hospitals, as it marks their first venture into a new region, allowing them to extend their renowned healthcare services to the residents of the Kingdom's capital.

Recognized for their long-standing commitment to delivering exceptional care for more than seven decades across the Eastern Region, this expansion accentuates Almana's dedication to elevating healthcare across Saudi Arabia by complementing the Saudi Health Sector Transformation Program (HSTP), a core pillar of the Saudi Vision 2030. The new hospital in Riyadh will add to Almana's existing five hospitals, three medical centers, and the management of 30 industrial sites clinics currently spread across four cities – Khobar, Dammam, Jubail, and Ahsa.

To make the New Riyadh Hospital (NRH)vision a reality, the Almana Group is partnering with HDR Middle East, LLC. (HDR), a globally recognized leader in healthcare design; Dar International Consultancy (DAR), headquartered in Riyadh; and ARC Design, based in Lisbon, Portugal; to develop the design and planning of the new 300-bed hospital located in Riyadh. The team of DAR and HDR have successfully partnered and delivered over 15 healthcare projects for numerous private and public clients throughout the Kingdom.

As a global leader in the healthcare design industry, HDR has designed over 14 million square meters of healthcare space and over 19,000 beds in the past five years and HDR has been named the top healthcare design firm in the 2023 Modern Healthcare Construction & Design survey – this marks the 24th time HDR has topped this prestigious list.

Mana Almana, CEO of Almana Group of Hospitals, adds:“Almana is driven by the desire to provide the best quality care for all and innovating, investing, and partnering for a better tomorrow for all in the Kingdom. Riyadh provides a strong opportunity to deliver our top-notch healthcare service offerings to even more patients, and we are excited to partner with leading healthcare design firms to provide innovative solutions to meet the nation's needs, in line with Vision 2030. Driven by our forward-thinking mindset, routed in our deep understanding of our patients and nation – we are ready to embark on the next chapter of Almana Group of Hospitals.”

Mr. Ahmad Soueid, Senior Vice President of HDR, commented:“Our team is passionate about the opportunity to design a facility focused on superior inpatient and outpatient care in a culture that boasts strong family support as an integral part of the healing process within a framework of efficiently designed spaces for clinicians and caregivers. We approach every project with a deep commitment to designing spaces that are not only beautiful and functional, but also compassionate, supportive, and conducive to healing. Our past successful collaborations on projects in Saudi Arabia were always centered around providing“international expertise that is locally delivered” and this approach will greatly benefit Almana Group as we collaborate with DAR and ARC on this project”.

Mr. Shahbaz Tufail, Vice President of DAR International Consultancy, commented:

“We at DAR are proud to be a strategic partner in this unique and iconic healthcare facility project. Collaborating with our international associates, HDR and ARC, our objective is to create a hospital that is future thinking through the implementation of AI technology, international through the implementation of pioneering healthcare design philosophy and leading edge through the execution of contemporary architectural design. At DAR we believe that healthcare must be rooted in human-centric design values, and this project is no exception. This state-of-the-art hospital is being specifically designed in accordance with our client –Almana's, vision to provide a superior quality service to its patients. Our team is committed to the principles of creating social, innovative, and sustainable healthcare architecture which will become an integral part of the city and the beating heart of the community. This we believe will be the success of this hospital and it will become a benchmark for all future healthcare facilities in the Kingdom”.

The new hospital will be in the north of Riyadh with the allocated space designed to accommodate the comprehensive medical facilities and services that Almana Hospital is renowned for. The first phase of expansion plans signifies Almana's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional healthcare and its eagerness to embrace new opportunities to better serve its patients and the community.

About Almana Group of Hospitals: Established in 1949, Almana Group of Hospitals is the largest medical company and healthcare provider in the Eastern Province and serves to provide trusted, integrated care for communities across the Kingdom. Almana prides itself as a family healthcare provider of choice with four hospitals, three medical centers, and 30 clinics spread across four cities – Khobar, Dammam, Jubail, and Ahsa. As the first private general hospital to be set up in the Eastern Province, Almana's network of more than 6,600 clinical staff, including 800 doctors who treat over 52,000 annually and a further 1.6 million outpatients. Almana is committed to continuously advancing healthcare to provide patients with the highest international standard of care.