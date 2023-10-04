Russians Attack Dnipropetrovsk Region With Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region's Myrove community with artillery.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Last night the enemy shelled the Nikopol district's Myrove community with artillery. A dozen of [Russian] projectiles hit a local village,” Lysak wrote.
Following the enemy attack, two detached houses and a household building were damaged. Power transmission lines were seriously hit.
Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.
In the rest of districts, no enemy shelling was recorded.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
