Qatar's Amir, US Pres. Discuss Ties, Issues Of Common Interest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday discussed, via phone, with US President Joe Biden bolstering strategic relations between the two friendly countries in a variety of domains and exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments of common concern.

The Qatari Royal Court said that the US leader, who initiated the call, expressed deep gratitude to Qatar for its mediation efforts which resulted in the release of a number of US citizens, who were detained in Iran, their return to the homeland. President Biden lauded Qatar's pivotal and constructive role on the international stage.

For his part, Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim reaffirmed his country's belief in dialogue as the sole mean to resolve disputes, promote peace. He also renewed Qatar's commitment to continuing its mediation efforts to heal rifts and spread peace in the region and worldwide. (end)

