Roosevelt UFSD Poised To Transform Into A Sustainable Learning Haven Through Energia Partnership

Pioneering Sustainability and $1.1 Million Annual Savings at Roosevelt UFSD

- Dr. Deborah Wortham, Superintendent of Roosevelt UFSDROOSEVELT, NEW YORK, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Energia, a leading energy solutions provider, announced its partnership with Roosevelt Union Free School District (UFSD) , New York, in a groundbreaking project poised to revolutionize energy efficiency and elevate the learning environment. With anticipated annual energy savings of $1,117,082, this transformative endeavor places the spotlight on a greener, more conducive educational future for the entire Roosevelt community.Elevating the Learning EnvironmentThe project encompasses a wide range of energy-efficient solutions designed to enhance the educational experience for Roosevelt UFSD's students, teachers, and community members:1. LED Lighting and Controls Upgrades: Modernizing lighting infrastructure to create a well-lit, comfortable, and productive environment in classrooms and common areas.2. Boiler Replacements: Replacing outdated boiler systems at Roosevelt High School, Roosevelt Middle School, and Washington-Rose Elementary School to ensure reliable and efficient heating, promoting a warm and nurturing atmosphere. These new boilers have already been installed over the summer, and startups are expected in the next week, just in time for the cooler and colder seasons. This swift installation was a critical benefit of the Energy Performance Contract (EPC), as the district faced urgent boiler plant issues.3. DHW Heater Replacements: Upgrading Domestic Hot Water (DHW) systems for improved hygiene and comfort.4. Cooling System Improvements: Enhancing cooling capabilities through chiller compressor replacements, AC unit upgrades, and chilled water pump enhancements, maintaining optimal temperatures throughout the district.5. HVAC Controls Upgrades: Modernizing heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, enabling precise climate control for classrooms, offices, and shared spaces.6. Destratification Fans: Installation of fans to improve air circulation and temperature uniformity, ensuring a pleasant and consistent learning environment.7. Building Envelope Weatherization: Upgrading insulation and weatherproofing to create energy-efficient, draft-free conditions conducive to focused learning.8. Pipe & Valve Insulation: Preventing energy waste by enhancing insulation in critical areas.9. Walk-In Cooler/Freezer Controls: Improved control systems for cooling units, supporting the district's food services and ensuring the freshness of meals.10. Solar PV Installations: District-wide deployment of approximately 3,300 kW of roof-mounted and carport solar photovoltaic panels, harnessing clean, renewable energy to power the district's facilities.Enhancing the Learning ExperienceEnergia has partnered with Honeywell, a global leader in building technologies and energy solutions, to execute this visionary project. Honeywell's commitment to sustainability aligns seamlessly with Roosevelt UFSD's goals, making them the perfect partner to bring these transformative upgrades to life.Dr. Deborah Wortham, Superintendent of Roosevelt UFSD, said, "This partnership with Energia and Honeywell is about more than simply saving money; it's about providing our students with a learning environment that fosters excellence."The construction phase is already underway, and Roosevelt UFSD is beginning to experience the positive impacts of these energy-saving measures. Energia, in partnership with Honeywell, is committed to delivering substantial benefits to the Roosevelt community, setting a new standard for energy-efficient, student-centered learning environments.ABOUT ENERGIAEnergia leads the country in successful energy projects by serving as the Technical Owner's Representative. Owners enjoy the many benefits of renewable and other energy-related facility improvements, while ensuring a smooth process, quality control, and maximum financial return. Founded in 1998, Energia has successfully completed more than 130 energy projects across the country. These projects have produced over $1 billion in energy-saving improvements. For more information, visit

