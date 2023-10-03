(MENAFN- KNN India) Tamil Nadu Government Issues Strong Warning Against Producers of Fake Silk Sarees

Salem, Oct 3 (KNN) Tamil Nadu Handlooms and Textiles Minister R Gandhi said on Monday that Co-optex organic silk is very popular among customers and the state government will take strict action against those who make fake silk sarees.

Until 2021 Co-optex was running on loss which made a profit of over Rs 9 crore in 2022, within a year of the DMK assuming office, claimed the Minister.







Talking to reporters after inaugurating a Co-optex centre renovated at a cost of Rs 2.35 crore, Gandhi said,“Our organic silk is being received very well by people. Steps have been taken to order and deliver silk sarees in the designs preferred by customers.”

“Co-optex sale online has also been good. There are 154 Co-optex stores across India, with 105 in Tamil Nadu alone. All stores in the state will be renovated one by one,” he added.

Minister KN Nehru, District Collector S Karmegam and MLA R Rajendran were present.

(KNN Bureau)