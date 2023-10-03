Shell brings PANOLIN Biodegradable Lubricants Range to Customers in the Middle East in 2024

(MENAFN- Edelman) DUBAI, UAE October 3, 2023 - Shell Markets Middle East Limited (Shell) today announced that its portfolio of biodegradable lubricants range – PANOLIN – will be available for customers in the Middle East by early 2024. The announcement was made on the sidelines of this year’s Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) 2023.



PANOLIN biodegradable lubricants provide high performance lubrication while also having the ability to degrade naturally. Biodegradable lubricants help to contribute to a more sustainable future, offering greater protection for wildlife and ecosystems in the event that they come into contact with the environment, in comparison to conventional lubricants. This enables our customers to reduce the risks of operating in sensitive environments.



The portfolio includes biodegradable lubricants for hydraulics, gears, universal tractor transmission oils, engine oils (HDEO), turbine oils, and greases for machine lubrication, including leading OEM-approved products. Bringing the PANOLIN range to the Middle East will also address the uptick in demand for more sustainable products especially in sectors such as construction, agriculture, renewable power, hydropower and offshore wind sectors.



Haytham Yehia, General Manager, Shell Markets Middle East and Central Asia (MECAS), said “The demand for biodegradable lubricants has surged globally and will only continue to increase; with projections expected to hit a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% by 2032 according to industry forecasts. As sectors focus their efforts on the adoption of tech and renewables to maintain responsible operations, biodegradable lubricants offer a more sustainable alternative to OEMs. Recognising the emerging needs in the market, we decided to roll out our PANOLIN portfolio to cater to the industrial sector’s growth and development.”



Shell entered into the agreement to acquire PANOLIN Group’s biodegradable lubricants business last year and is working towards fully integrating it into its global lubricants business. Earlier in 2021, Shell also rolled out its portfolio of Shell Rimula R6 heavy engine premium engine oils with carbon offsets to customers in the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain to cater to demand for heavy duty diesel engine oil applications and original equipment manufacturers.



Shell’s broader participation at ADIPEC includes a showcase of its diverse portfolio, including flagship products and solutions such as Shell Turbo turbine oils, Shell Rimula for truck and heavy duty engine oils and Shell Gadus greases range, as well as technical services including Shell Lube Analyst, Lube Advisor and Lube Expert.



To learn more about Shell’s products and solutions, please visit stand A230 in Atrium Hall at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).





