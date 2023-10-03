Increased International Presence Expected At Faw TOKYO, New Concepts Unveiled

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, Japan - Fashion World Tokyo (FaW TOKYO) is set to return with new concepts, wider international presence, and more exhibitors, serving as a global business platform as it gathers companies from around the world to showcase their latest sustainable products, fabrics, eyewear, apparel, accessories, and more from October 10 to 12 at Tokyo Big Sight.



The Autumn edition will introduce new concepts across eight specialized shows, spanning from wellness fashion products to digital technologies. New additions to this line-up are the 36th International Optical Fair Tokyo (iOFT), Japan's largest optical trade show featuring fresh and modern eyewear, sunglasses, and eyewear accessories, and the WELLNESS FASHION EXPO, a new show that will serve as the main marketplace for products specializing in health, beauty, athleisure & sports, and highly functional clothing.



One of the high traffic shows within FaW TOKYO is the BRANDS & DESIGNERS EXPO, where international fashion brands of fashion goods such as apparel, bags, shoes, fashion jewellery, and fashion accessories come together. Among the international exhibitors that can be seen on the show floor are brands from Peru, offering alpaca cashmere products; South Africa, showcasing unique leather goods designs; Mongolia, presenting high-quality wool and cashmere apparel products; and the Netherlands, featuring products with playful spirit and original patterns in traditional Delft blue. These countries will showcase a collection of brands within their pavilions, along with the Jakarta Pavilion, India Pavilion, Bangladesh Pavilion, and Korea Pavilion.



Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore Japanese design, quality, technique, and technology created by authentic Japanese artisans at JAPAN FASHION EXPO, various textiles and fabrics at TEXTILE EXPO, affordable and high-quality fashion items for OEM/ODM at FASHION SOURCING EXPO, and IT services and digital solutions for the fashion industry at FASHION DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION EXPO. With sustainability taking center stage at the event, SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO garners attention from visitors seeking ethically sourced materials and eco-friendly products.



Furthermore, the eyewear section is a highlight, showcasing meticulously crafted products from Japanese artisans and introducing new eyewear brands from across the globe. Several new eyewear brands standout, such as ROSIE ALLAN from Australia, which offers a carefully curated collection of eyewear emphasizing lightweight comfort and durability for everyday use; DITA Lancier, founded in Los Angeles in 1995, introduces a unique concept of 'the one and only' and plans to unveil a new collection in 2023; and EPICE PARIS, a Parisian stole brand, infuses vibrant colors and patterns into its wide range of products, including bags, hats, T-shirts, and miscellaneous goods.



This year's show features an expanded exhibitor base, with 400 more companies participating compared to the previous year. It solidifies FaW TOKYO's status as an Asian hub exhibition, bridging the gap between global brands and fabric and sewing manufacturing factories in Asia.



The event attracts over 27,000 buyers from around the world, making it the prime destination for sourcing brands, fabrics, materials, and fashion services. Its diverse exhibitor base ranges from sustainable brands in Paris to innovative zero-waste materials.



FaW TOKYO Autumn edition will be an ideal platform to explore sustainable fashion, wellness products, and eyewear innovations from across the world. Don't miss the chance to witness this dynamic showcase of style and innovation. Join thousands of professionals and enthusiasts and be a part of the future of fashion.



For more information and to register, visit FaW TOKYO's official website, at

Company :-RX Global

User :- RX Global

Email :

Phone :- +81-3-6739-4108

Url :-