Azertelecom CEO Receives Prestigious Global Leadership Women In Tech® Award (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Ana Nakashidze, Chief Executive Officer of AzerTelecom, has once
again achieved a significant milestone by being honored with the
prestigious Global Leadership Women in Tech® Award at the Women in
Tech® Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) Awards 2023.
The Women in Tech® CCA Awards are crucial in bridging the gender
gap within the technology sector. By honoring exceptional women
like Ana Nakashidze, these awards shine a spotlight on the
incredible contributions made by women who are actively reshaping
and influencing the technology landscape in the Caucasus and
Central Asia region.
The competition, which had over 80 participants from 6
countries, took place in September, in Tbilisi, the capital of
Georgia. The Women in Tech® CCA Awards are part of the broader
Women in Tech® Global Movement, which is dedicated to promoting
gender diversity, equality, and inclusivity in the technology
industry. It serves as a platform to highlight the contributions
and innovations of women who have made a significant impact on the
tech industry in the wider geographical area.
Ana Nakashidze's remarkable tech leadership, highlighted by her
recent Global Leadership Women in Tech® Award, not only reflects
her dedication but also inspires women in STEAM. Ana Nakashidze
boasts more than two decades of experience within the
telecommunications sector. Prior to joining AzerTelecom, she had
various leadership roles spanning both national and international
contexts in the private, public, and consulting sectors in Georgia
and worldwide.
In addition to Ana Nakashidze, who received the Global
Leadership Award, two other women representing Azerbaijan, Leyla
Orujova and Laman Aliyeva, were among the 43 finalists of Women in
Tech® Global Movement as the winners in the Start-Up Award and
Aspiring Teen Award categories, respectively. The winners of this
year's Women in Tech® CCA Awards will participate in the final
Women in Tech® Global Movement Awards, which will be held on
November 16, 2023 in Dubai.
It's noteworthy to mention that Ana Nakashidze has already
earned recognition within the industry. In March 2023, she was
included in Capacity Media magazine's“Women to Watch” list, which
featured 20 outstanding women in telecommunications and IT.
Additionally, Ana was featured in Capacity Media's annual "Power
100" list, recognizing the industry's most influential leaders.
AzerTelecom is the leading wholesale telecommunication operator
of Azerbaijan. The company is part of the NEQSOL Holding
international group of companies operating in various fields and
countries.
