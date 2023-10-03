Azertelecom CEO Receives Prestigious Global Leadership Women In Tech® Award (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Ana Nakashidze, Chief Executive Officer of AzerTelecom, has once again achieved a significant milestone by being honored with the prestigious Global Leadership Women in Tech® Award at the Women in Tech® Caucasus and Central Asia (CCA) Awards 2023.

The Women in Tech® CCA Awards are crucial in bridging the gender gap within the technology sector. By honoring exceptional women like Ana Nakashidze, these awards shine a spotlight on the incredible contributions made by women who are actively reshaping and influencing the technology landscape in the Caucasus and Central Asia region.

The competition, which had over 80 participants from 6 countries, took place in September, in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. The Women in Tech® CCA Awards are part of the broader Women in Tech® Global Movement, which is dedicated to promoting gender diversity, equality, and inclusivity in the technology industry. It serves as a platform to highlight the contributions and innovations of women who have made a significant impact on the tech industry in the wider geographical area.

Ana Nakashidze's remarkable tech leadership, highlighted by her recent Global Leadership Women in Tech® Award, not only reflects her dedication but also inspires women in STEAM. Ana Nakashidze boasts more than two decades of experience within the telecommunications sector. Prior to joining AzerTelecom, she had various leadership roles spanning both national and international contexts in the private, public, and consulting sectors in Georgia and worldwide.

In addition to Ana Nakashidze, who received the Global Leadership Award, two other women representing Azerbaijan, Leyla Orujova and Laman Aliyeva, were among the 43 finalists of Women in Tech® Global Movement as the winners in the Start-Up Award and Aspiring Teen Award categories, respectively. The winners of this year's Women in Tech® CCA Awards will participate in the final Women in Tech® Global Movement Awards, which will be held on November 16, 2023 in Dubai.

It's noteworthy to mention that Ana Nakashidze has already earned recognition within the industry. In March 2023, she was included in Capacity Media magazine's“Women to Watch” list, which featured 20 outstanding women in telecommunications and IT. Additionally, Ana was featured in Capacity Media's annual "Power 100" list, recognizing the industry's most influential leaders.

AzerTelecom is the leading wholesale telecommunication operator of Azerbaijan. The company is part of the NEQSOL Holding international group of companies operating in various fields and countries.