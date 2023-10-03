Fractional Flow Reserve Computed Tomography Market Accelerates At 35.7% CAGR To Reach US$ 1.2 Billion By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fractional Flow Reserve Computed Tomography Market

Fractional Flow Reserve Computed Tomography Popularity Soars as Patients Seek Non-Invasive Heart Health Solutions

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to an industry analysis conducted by Fact, the global fractional flow reserve computed tomography market size is poised for remarkable growth. It is anticipated to transition from a valuation of US$ 43.5 million in 2023 to an impressive US$ 1.2 billion by the year 2033, marking an exceptional compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.7% over the course of the decade.FFRCT represents a relatively new and innovative technique, with only one approved product currently available in the market. Despite its nascent stage, this technology has the potential to make a significant impact. In 2022, the FFRCT market held a modest share of 0.2% in terms of value within the broader global diagnostic imaging devices market, which was valued at US$ 23.7 billion. Coronary artery disease (CAD) stands as a prevalent health concern characterized by the accumulation of blockages within the arteries responsible for supplying blood to the heart. CAD arises from the development of atherosclerosis, a condition that leads to the narrowing and obstruction of these vital arteries.For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market Study:-The global fractional flow reserve computed tomography market reached US$ 43.5 million in 2022.-By scan, obstructive segment held a market share of 69.3% in 2022.-By end user, hospitals accounted for a market share of 46.3% in 2022.-Europe has dominated the global market with Germany generating a revenue of US$ 5.3 million in 2022.“Over the forecast period, the FFRCT market is expected to provide lucrative opportunities due to increasing emphasis on personalized treatment approaches and rising availability of non-invasive and cost-effective alternatives to invasive procedures,” says an analyst at Fact.Competitive Landscape:At present, the market for fractional flow reserve computed tomography is highly consolidated with limited players. Companies are investing heavily in research initiatives to develop products with advanced diagnostic and imaging technologies.In April 2023, HeartFlow, Inc. announced the launch of RoadMap analysis, an AI-enabled solution that helps CT readers recognize coronary stenosis accurately, quickly, and consistently. HeartFlow is now the sole company that provides anatomical and physiological visualization of the coronary arteries to enhance heart disease diagnosis and guide treatment decisions, owing to its enlarged product line.Key Companies Profiled:-Abbott Laboratories-Boston Scientific Corp.-Bracco SpA-GE Electric Co.-Heartflow Inc.-Medtronic PLC-Terumo Corporation-B. Braun Melsungen AG-Siemens AG-Koninklijke Philips N.V.Key Drivers Behind the Increasing Demand for Fractional Flow Reserve Computed Tomography (FFRCT):Advantages of Non-Invasive Diagnostic Methods and Favorable Reimbursement Policies:The fractional flow reserve computed tomography (FFRCT) market is witnessing substantial growth driven by several pivotal factors. These include a high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the presence of key market players, and favorable reimbursement policies in various regions.The sales of FFRCT equipment are on the rise, attributed to increasing healthcare expenditure, heightened awareness of non-invasive diagnostic techniques, and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure. Government and private initiatives are contributing to the upsurge in healthcare spending, thereby fostering demand for FFRCT procedures.Growing Preference for Non-Invasive Procedures Over Invasive Techniques:Computer-assisted imaging, or tomography, represents a non-invasive approach to diagnostic imaging. Utilizing computer-assisted methods, these procedures generate three-dimensional (3-D) images that are capable of detecting coronary artery blockages caused by calcium deposits.The HeartFlow Fractional Flow Reserve CT analysis stands as a pioneering non-invasive diagnostic tool that aids physicians in assessing the extent of arterial stenosis and its impact on heart blood flow, vessel by vessel.Enhanced Accessibility to FFRCT in Rural Regions:Government initiatives and manufacturer efforts aimed at improving healthcare access for rural populations have heightened awareness surrounding early diagnosis.In rural areas, cardiovascular diseases stand as the leading cause of mortality, primarily due to the lack of healthcare facilities. However, access to fractional flow reserve-computed tomography (FFRCT) techniques and other essential facilities has significantly improved in rural regions across the globe.Rising Incidence of Cardiac Ailments Mandating FFRCT for Early Detection:Cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the foremost cause of global mortality. Heart attacks and strokes, typically triggered by blockages obstructing blood flow to the heart or brain, manifest as sudden and devastating events. The escalating prevalence of CVD offers significant growth opportunities within the fractional flow reserve computed tomography (FFRCT) market over the next decade.According to the World Health Organization's data from 2019, noncommunicable diseases were responsible for 17 million premature deaths (occurring before the age of 70), with cardiovascular disease accounting for 38% of these fatalities. According to the World Health Organization's data from 2019, noncommunicable diseases were responsible for 17 million premature deaths (occurring before the age of 70), with cardiovascular disease accounting for 38% of these fatalities. A majority of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by addressing behavioral risk factors such as smoking, unhealthy dietary habits, obesity, physical inactivity, and alcohol consumption.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Key Segments of FFRCT Industry Research:By Scan :-Obstructive CAD-Non-obstructive CADBy End User :-Hospitals-Diagnostic Imaging Centers-Cardiology ClinicsBy Region :-North America-Europe-Japan 