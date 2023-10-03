Yermak, Sullivan Discuss Battlefield Situation, Weapons Production

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a phone call discussed the situation at the front, Russian drone attacks, Ukraine's defense needs and the issue of joint production of weapons.

According to the President's Offic , Yermak briefed his interlocutor about the frontline developments, as well as the recent Russian air attacks using Iranian drones on Ukrainian infrastructure facilities.

The parties discussed the urgent defense needs of the Ukrainian defense forces.

Yermak and Sullivan summarized the results of the recent successful visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States. In particular, they discussed joint arms production as part of ongoing U.S. efforts to help Ukraine strengthen its military over the long term.

Separately, the Head of the President's Office spoke about the results of the first International Defense Industries Forum held last week in Kyiv.

Yermak expressed gratitude to U.S. President Joseph Biden, the U.S. Congress for the continued support of Ukraine, and to all the people of America who support Ukrainians and our defenders in confronting Russia's unjust aggression and authoritarianism.

As reported, as part of President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the United States on September 18-21, a memorandum on cooperation in the defense and industrial sector was signed between Ukraine and the United States.