Swachh Bharat: Asian Games-Bound Indian Cricketers Unite For Cleanliness; Send Inspiring Message - WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impassioned call for a nationwide cleanliness campaign under the slogan 'Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath,' the spirit of unity and responsibility has taken hold among the Indian cricket fraternity. A remarkable effort is underway, with five prominent Indian cricketers, including the esteemed Team India captain Rohit Sharma and the legendary Virat Kohli, stepping forward to lead a cleanliness drive on Saturday as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission). The Men's Cricket Team competing at the Asian Games, under the able leadership of Ruturaj Gaikwad, has also rallied around the banner of cleanliness, recognizing the significance of this mission.

As these cricketing heroes gear up to showcase their exceptional skills on the cricket field, they urge all of us to unite and actively participate in this nationwide drive for cleanliness and hygiene. They invite every citizen to be a part of this transformative journey, pledging to create a cleaner and healthier future for our beloved nation.

Not just as fans of the sport but as responsible citizens, let's work towards the cause of cleanliness, ensuring a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow for India.

Also Read:

ODI World Cup 2023: Shadab Khan expresses confidence in rediscovering form at the mega event