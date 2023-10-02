NSIC Conducts Shraam Daan Activity In Public Places

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India: NSIC conducted a Shram Daan activity on 01 Oct 2023 at 10 am across the country at various public places and cleaned the area. The initiative was carried out under the“Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign” observed by NSIC from 15th September 2023 to 2nd October 2023.



Employees from all field offices enthusiastically participated at their respective locations and collected plastic waste, litter and debris, segregated and handed it over to the local Municipal team. Motivating employees to adopt cleanliness and hygiene as a way of life, Shri Gaurav Gulati, Director (Finance), NSIC stated that NSIC is committed to vision of clean and beautiful India and has been an active participant of Swachh Bharat Mission. On this occasion, Shri Gaurav Gulati, Director (Fin) NSIC along with Shri P. Ravi Kumar, CGM & Shri Manoj Lal, CGM, NSIC planted saplings marking NSIC efforts in creating a calm and healthy environment. The Trees ensure that we have fresh air to breath and mitigate climate change and each one must make a effort in this direction.





About NSIC



The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (NSIC), is an ISO 9001-2015 certified Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME). NSIC has been working to promote, aid and foster the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises in the country.



NSIC operates through countrywide network of offices and Technical Centres in the Country. In addition, NSIC has set up Training cum Incubation Centre managed by professional manpower.NSIC facilitates Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises with a set of specially tailored scheme to enhance their competitiveness. NSIC provides integrated support services under Marketing, Technology, Finance and other Support Services.

