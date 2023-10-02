Iran joins UN convention on electronic communications in international contracts

(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been granted official membership in the United Nations Convention on the Use of Electronic Communications in International Contracts. This milestone achievement comes after the Iranian Parliament approved the convention, marking a collaborative effort between the E-Commerce Development Center and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The decision to join this convention is particularly noteworthy, as it aligns with Iran's status as a member of the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL). By signing the United Nations Convention on the Use of Electronic Communications in International Contracts, Iran has solidified its commitment to embracing electronic communication in the realm of international contracts.



This move holds the promise of a brighter future for the development of electronic document usage between Iran and fellow member states. With the necessary legal groundwork now in place, the stage is set for enhanced collaboration and efficiency in international contractual agreements, harnessing the potential of electronic communications to facilitate smoother interactions on a global scale.

