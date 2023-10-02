Russia Injures 1,129 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army killed 504 children in Ukraine and injured another 1,129 children.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"More than 1,633 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of October 2, 2023, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 504 children were killed and more than 1,129 were injured of varying severity," the statement said.

The numbers are not final. Work is ongoing to establish them in the areas of hostilities, on the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

Most children were affected in the Donetsk region - 488, Kharkiv - 300, Kyiv - 129, Kherson - 128, Zaporizhzhia - 99, Mykolaiv - 97, Dnipro - 96, Chernihiv - 72, Luhansk - 67.

On September 30, a 16-year-old boy was injured as a result of an enemy artillery shelling of Kostobobriv village, in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district, the Chernihiv region.

On September 30, a 13-year-old boy was injured as a result of shelling by the invaders of Kostyantynivka, in the Donetsk region.

On October 1, two girls aged 12 and 13 were injured as a result of shelling by the Russian army in Kherson.

As reported, two children and their mother were injured in Kherson as a result of a nighttime enemy shelling.