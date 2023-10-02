VG Global Holdings Launch Asia Pacific Equity Fund II

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

VG Global Holdings, the wealth management specialists based in Japan, are launching their new Asia Pacific Equity Fund II (“The Fund”), designed to capitalize on Asia's emerging economies by focussing on the rising Asia consumer market base.

The Fund will be a high-conviction equity portfolio and will adopt a medium- to large-cap fundamental approach driven by proprietary research, focussing on sustainable growth companies as it seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation.

The Fund will invest primarily in equities of companies located in Asia, including China, Hong Kong, and India, but will also seek to invest around 25% of its assets in companies located globally, focussing only on high-performance stocks.

The Fund will seek to reduce the risks associated with investing in emerging and frontier market securities due to social and political instability, high volatility, and limited regulation, with a comprehensive risk management policy, and will look to capture capital gains and recurring income opportunities.

VG Global Holdings CEO Greg Aitken said,“We believe that the emerging Asian market offers the most potentially rewarding opportunities with several high-performance stocks, and we have structured this Fund to take advantage of companies with solid expansion plans designed to achieve capital appreciation in the mid-to-long-term.”

The Fund comes with a recommended investment timeframe of 3-5 years, and it will seek to provide capital growth, investing primarily in the Healthcare and Technology sectors, and focussing on companies with a sustainable competitive edge that are able to perform throughout economic cycles.

The Fund will be offered primarily to institutional investors but will also be made available to any independent investors who are able to meet the minimum investment entry-level requirements.

ABOUT VG GLOBAL HOLDINGS:

VG Global Holdings is a wealth management company that provides high-quality financial products and exciting investment opportunities to both individuals and institutional entities. We adopt a multi-layered investment philosophy while offering a fully comprehensive service to our clients. We always take a long-term approach to investing in conjunction with a policy of responsible and sustainable investing, and we believe in global diversification in order to create an appropriate investment strategy for each client.