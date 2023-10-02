Three Russian Kamikaze Drones Show Down In Dnipropetrovsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Three enemy attack drones were shot down in the Dnipropetrovsk region overnight.
Dnipropetrovsk region governor Serhii Lysak said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports. Read also:
Ukraine repels Russian assaults in four areas
"Last night, the enemy attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with attack drones. Units of the Air Command Skhid [East] shot down three enemy drones over the region," he said.
MENAFN02102023000193011044ID1107172854
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.