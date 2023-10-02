Fabindia's Latest Festive Offerings 'Svarnim' For Durga Pujo Celebrations

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Get in the spirit for Durga Pujo celebrations with Fabindia's latest festive offerings – 'Svarnim'. It is about those special moments, connecting with loved one, classic fragrances filling the air, family and friends taking in all those golden memories that they will remember for years. From pandal-hopping to family gatherings, set your wardrobe and home attuned for the upcoming celebrations!



The collection highlights rich hues, elegant craftsmanship, and the vibrancy of this season, weaving in the traditions and cultural heritage of Indian crafts.



Exquisite Saris: Adorn yourself in the timeless elegance of Fabsaris; crafted in warm shades and rich hues, intricate designs, and a touch of contemporary flair.



They are available in silk and silk blends, Viscose, and Cot-silk, displaying several of our craft-led techniques and methods of weaving in traditions of Chanderi, Tussars, and Banarasi Jacquards; these saris are perfect for celebrating the festive season with grace.



Stylish Kurtas: Thoughtfully designed, these kurtas are a perfect blend of comfort and style. Crafted with precision and finished with intricate adda work, applique, and zari embroidery; these regal kurtas and kurta sets are sure to make a statement during the fiesta of Durga Pujo and beyond – from relaxed catch-ups with friends to light morning festivities.



Handcrafted Jewellery: Complete your look with Fabindia's handcrafted jewellery pieces that showcase exquisite craftsmanship. From intricate necklaces to earrings, the festive collection is a true reflection of artistry. Accessorize this Pujo with brand-new arrivals from Fabindia.



Home & Pujo Décor: This Durga Pujo bring home celebrations with Svarnim's fabHOME edit; perfect to adorn your living spaces with the essence of tradition, elegance, and vibrancy. The captivating range offers scented candles, beautifully crafted cushions, intricately designed pujo thalis, and diyas.



Whether you're preparing for the festivities of Durga Pujo or simply looking to add a touch of Indian tradition to your home, Fabindia has the perfect decor pieces for you.

