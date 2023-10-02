Al Attiyah International Energy Awards to Honour Outstanding Contributors in the Energy Industry

(MENAFN- The Al-Attiyah Foundation) Over 200 leaders from the energy industry and policy will attend the Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Attiyah International Energy Awards for Lifetime Achievement at the Sheraton Grand Hotel Resort and Convention Centre on the 11th of October.



At the invitation only gala dinner, six exceptional individuals will be recognised with Lifetime Achievement Awards in the following categories: the Advancement of Natural Gas; Education for Future Energy Leaders; Renewables; Energy Journalism; Qatar’s Energy Industry; and International Energy Policy and Diplomacy.



Former winners of these prestigious Lifetime Achievement Awards include Rex Tillerson, 69th United States Secretary of State; Sir Mark Moody-Stuart, former chairman of Shell, and Chairman of the UN Global Compact Foundation; His Excellency Engineer Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs for Qatar; and Christophe de Margerie, late CEO of Total.

Since its inception in 2015, the Al Attiyah Foundation has remained unwaveringly committed to providing expert analysis and insights on serious global, regional, and country-specific challenges and opportunities in the areas of energy and sustainable development.



Themes in these areas are explored through its publications including industry leading research papers, current affairs articles, daily news briefings and regular podcast interviews with important personalities.



Global experts are also invited to share their opinions with Foundation members and partners during the quarterly CEO Roundtables and an interactive Webinar Series. In addition, the Foundation’s Sustainable Development Directorate produces an annual book on a pertinent subject.



The Foundation’s continued growth is only possible due to its esteemed member organisations, who are some of the most important companies in the world. The Foundation’s members are: QatarEnergy; Woqod; QatarEnergy LNG; Qatar Airways; QNB; Qatar Electricity and Water Company (QEWC); Shell; Qatar Petrochemical Company (QAPCO); Dolphin Energy; Qatar Fertiliser Company (QAFCO); ConocoPhillips; QChem; Gulf Helicopters; Marubeni; Qatar Cool; Excelerate Energy; and JTA Holdings.



By: The Al-Attiyah Foundation.



