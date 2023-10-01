Wagner Forces No Longer Pose Any Tactical Threat On Front Line Military Spox

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine records isolated cases of Wagner Group fighters returning to fight in Ukraine, but they do not pose any tactical threat any longer.

Illia Yevlash, the spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"These are the remnants of fighters who remained after Wagner was defeated late this spring and early this summer. Of course, most of those war criminals and murderers, after their camps were taken down in Belarus, went to Africa, some of them went home, and some of them came to die on Ukrainian soil. But these are quite isolated cases, we recorded a few such cases that they come to hold some positions as managers and instructors, but they no longer pose any tactical threat and will not pose it any longer," he said.

Yevlash said that the Wagner Group had been destroyed and that they would not be able to resume their activities as before.