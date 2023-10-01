Dream Square Resort, Midland Bank Agree On Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Dream Square Resort and Midland Bank Ltd agreed on a strategic partnership to enhance customer experience and benefits.

Dream Square Resort announced its partnership with Midland Bank Ltd, a relationship that will provide their esteemed guests with unmatched elegance and advantages, said a release.

Md Rafiqul Islam, Assistant Director of Sales and Marketing of Dream Square Resort and Md Rashed Akter, SVP, Head of Retail Distribution Division of Midland Bank Ltd signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Under the collaboration, Midland Bank Limited cardholders and employees will enjoy up to a 35 per cent discount at Dream Square Resort's regular room rates.

Md Golam Reza, Assistant Manager, Sales and Marketing; Muzahid Billah, Senior Executive, Marketing Communication, Dream Square Resort and Md Abed-Ur-Rahman, Vice President and Head of Cards Division; Sazal Ahmed, Merchant Relationship Officer of MDB were also present at the signing ceremony, among other officials from both organizations.

