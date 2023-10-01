Elon Musk criticizes cancellation of Russell Brand

(MENAFN) Attempts to condemn artist Russell Brand also quite him according to unconfirmed rape accusations – stated at a time when he’s challenging founding orthodoxies on such problems as the Ukraine war as well as Covid-19 injections – mark a “witch-burning phase” in Western cancel culture, United States tech billionaire Elon Musk has cautioned.
“It can’t be guilty until proven innocent because obviously, we’re just sort of in the witch-burning phase here, where just being declared a witch is enough to make you a witch and be burnt,” Musk stated on Thursday in an X Spaces conference. “I think this witch-burning instinct might be deep-seated, frankly.”
Brand has been at the midpoint of a press firestorm since the United Kingdom’s newspaper as well as a TV channel stated previously during this month that four females had blamed him of sexual misbehavior, together with rape, amid 2006 as well as 2013.
