WION Is Launching 'WION World Of Cricket' Special Show, Starting From 2Nd October 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The cricketing world is abuzz with excitement as the much-anticipated ICC Cricket World Cup kicks off, and WION (World Is One News) is all set to be your one-stop destination for an unforgettable cricketing experience. As the countdown to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 begins, WION is launching 'WION World of Cricket' - a World Cup special show, starting from 2nd October 2023, which will captivate cricket enthusiasts around the globe.



'WION World of Cricket' will be a mix of segments comprising of cross-platform coverage in form of news segments, pre-match preview show, mid-match analysis, expansive pre-world cup buzz-curiosity enhancer, post-match analysis, in-depth analysis of teams, players, match-ups, and odds leading up to the World Cup on-ground reports and interviews from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, England, and South Africa etc, to keep fans engaged throughout the World cup season. Through this programming of WION World of Cricket, the channel aims to provide unparalleled cross-platform coverage, ensuring cricket viewers are at the heart of the action every step of the way.



Digvijay Singh Deo, Editor of WION will be seen along with Dav Whatmore (Dav Whatmore) on the show, a former Australian cricketer and a cricket legend who coached Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh teams, thus making this World Cup season truly special. Notably, he is known as the legendary coach behind Sri Lanka's triumphant 1996 Cricket World Cup win. Dav was also the coach of U-19 World Cup winning side in 2008 that had Virat Kohli as captain and is known to be the a gamechanger in cricket who turned the fielding restrictions into an aggressive option for the batting side.



WION will make its viewers a part of its daily coverage where they will get an opportunity to pose questions and discuss match strategy with Dav Whatmore daily. The daily special segments of WION World of Cricket will also tap into the passion of the Cricket fans.



Through this coverage WION guarantees to provide its viewers with

Noise-free coverage

Global Perspective

Analysis of all matches

Digital-first approach

Special preview shows on Digital



"The ODI World Cup is returning to India after 12 years, and although a few questions have been raised about the 50-over format's relevance in this day and age, it's still a celebration of Cricket for us. With Dav as the resident expert in digital-first coverage plans, we at WION will ensure you're never more than a click away from Cricket for the next 50 days," expressed Madhu Soman, Chief Business Officer of WION.



Digvijay Singh Deo, WION's Sports Editor, added, "WION World of Cricket is more than just a show; it's a celebration of the spirit of cricket and our commitment to enhancing the cricketing experience for fans worldwide. With in-depth analysis, expert commentary, and exclusive coverage, we aim to make the ICC Cricket World Cup an unforgettable journey for our viewers."





About WION:



WION (World is One) is an English global news brand from Zee Media with a presence in over 190 countries. It focuses on delivering global news from an Indian perspective.

