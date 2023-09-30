Azerbaijan Allocates $1 Million To UN Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT) - Decree

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan has
allocated $1 million to the UN Human Settlements Program
(UN-HABITAT), Trend reports.
In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.
