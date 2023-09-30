Azerbaijan Allocates $1 Million To UN Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT) - Decree


9/30/2023 6:09:49 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan has allocated $1 million to the UN Human Settlements Program (UN-HABITAT), Trend reports.

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a corresponding decree.

Will be updated

