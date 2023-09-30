Azerbaijan's Azercosmos Reports Of Its Export Earnings

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azercosmos OJSC exported services satellite telecommunication
services worth $12.7 million to 45 countries of the world,
according to the September edition of the“Export Review” magazine
published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms &
Communications, Azernews reports.
Azercosmos' revenues from export of services for the reported
term made up 78% of its total revenues. In August 2023, Azercosmos
exported services worth $1.5 million to 40 countries of the
world.
The top five satellite telecommunication services exports in
January-August 2023 are the United Kingdom with $3.6 million,
Luxembourg with $2.7 million, the UAE with $1.1 million, $713.2
thousand with Germany and Nigeria with $539.9 thousand.
