Azerbaijan's Azercosmos Reports Of Its Export Earnings


9/30/2023 5:18:52 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azercosmos OJSC exported services satellite telecommunication services worth $12.7 million to 45 countries of the world, according to the September edition of the“Export Review” magazine published by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms & Communications, Azernews reports.

Azercosmos' revenues from export of services for the reported term made up 78% of its total revenues. In August 2023, Azercosmos exported services worth $1.5 million to 40 countries of the world.

The top five satellite telecommunication services exports in January-August 2023 are the United Kingdom with $3.6 million, Luxembourg with $2.7 million, the UAE with $1.1 million, $713.2 thousand with Germany and Nigeria with $539.9 thousand.

MENAFN30092023000195011045ID1107168882

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search