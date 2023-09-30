Kuwaiti Oil Price Down 74 Cents To USD 97.90 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 30 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil barrel went down 74 cents to USD 97.90 per barrel (pb) on Friday as opposed to USD 98.64 on Thursday, according to Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday. In international markets, Brent crude oil decreased by seven cents to settle at USD 95.31 pb, while West Texas crude went down 92 cents to stand at USD 90.97 pb. (end) aam.lr

