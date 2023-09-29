Qatar Participates In The 5Th Meeting Of Moscow Format On Afghanistan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kazan: The State of Qatar participated as an honorary guest observer in the 5th consultative meeting of the 'Moscow Format on Afghanistan', which was held in the Russian city of Kazan on Friday.

Director of Asian Affairs Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Yousef bin Sultan Yousef Laram represented the State of Qatar at the meeting.

Delivering the State of Qatar's statement, His Excellency said that achieving regional and international stability is the primary goal of all parties seeking to achieve stability and security in Afghanistan.

In this regard, he referred to the speech of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the opening session of the 78th session United Nations General Assembly, in which His Highness affirmed that the State of Qatar continues to coordinate international efforts and facilitate dialogue between the United Nations, the concerned countries and the caretaker government of Afghanistan to ensure adherence to the Doha Agreement.

The Director of the Asian Affairs Department added that the State of Qatar would continue to support Afghanistan, sparing no effort in providing assistance to improve the humanitarian conditions there.

Being a reliable partner in the international community, the State of Qatar emphasizes the importance of cooperation and constructive dialogue to achieve tangible progress in Afghanistan, Director of Asian Affairs Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Yousef bin Sultan Yousef Laram, added.