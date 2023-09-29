New plant for manufacturing trucks under the FAW brand was put
into operation in Andijan, Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kabar.
The event dedicated to the opening of the new enterprise was
attended by officials from the Ministry of Investment, Industry,
and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, the automotive industry of
Uzbekistan, VUM dealer companies, partners, and representatives of
the general public.
The Hokim of the Andijan region, Shukhratbek Abdurakhmanov, and
the Chairman of the Board of Directors of FAW TRUCKS of China, Hu
Hanjie, congratulated everyone on the launch of the new plant. It
was noted that this enterprise would expand the automotive industry
of Uzbekistan, economic growth, and meet the country's needs for
freight transport.
This enterprise, created in the city of Andijan with Vodiy
Universal-Majmua LLC and the FAW Group of China, will annually
produce 4 thousand vehicles with a carrying capacity of more than 5
tons as part of a project with a total cost of $15 million.
Modern and comfortable trucks are planned to be sold on the
domestic market and exported to neighboring countries.
When the plant reaches total capacity, 400 people will be
provided permanent jobs.