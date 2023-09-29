Kherson Authorities Publish Video Showing Consequences Of Airstrike On City

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian invaders attacked one of Kherson's residential quarters in the afternoon.

The video showing the aftermath of the hit was published by the Kherson Regional Military Administration on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The video shows Kherson following another Russian airstrike," the post reads.

It is noted that around 16:40 the invaders launched a missile on a residential quarter of the city. As a result of the enemy attack, the catering establishment was completely destroyed. Also, the occupiers dropped two guided aerial bombs on Beryslav and Olhivka. Information about the damage and victims is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army fired at Kherson from the air. The damage was reported in Dniprovskyi district.