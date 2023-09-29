Power Of Niches In Chiropractic: Clinic Masters Presents Neuropathy Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Presented by Clinic Masters on Nov 3-4, 2023 in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In the world of chiropractic care, there's a new paradigm emerging, and it's all about niches.Chiropractors interested in discovering this model are invited to attend The Greatest Neuropathy Event EVER" on November 3-4, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah. Hosted by Rob Scranton DC, and Clinic Masters , this event promises to be a transformative experience for chiropractic teams.Mastering Neuropathy Treatment: A-Z TrainingThe main goal of this event is to equip chiropractors with the knowledge and tools needed to excel in neuropathy care as a niche within their practice. Over two intensive days, participants will receive comprehensive training covering every aspect of neuropathy treatment.CA TrainingFrom patient care techniques to office management, Clinic Master has phenomenal coaches, Chessie and Jess, to teach chiropractic assistants every step of the way.Dr. Scranton and his team are passionate about ensuring attendees leave with more than theoretical knowledge. The focus is on practical application, and when attendees return to their clinics, they are fully prepared to integrate neuropathy care seamlessly.Powerhouse Guest SpeakersGet ready for a lineup of industry titans! Darron Miller, owner of Foundation Insurance, will be speaking on protecting your business with the right insurance. He has developed advanced insurance strategies to reduce risk for chiropractors within their personal business lives.Matt Loehr will also be a guest speaker. With over 20 years of experience in personal development, Matt has empowered countless individuals to overcome obstacles and achieve greatness. This event is an incredible opportunity to learn from Matt Loehr, who has dedicated himself to strengthening families, communities, and businesses through the power of love and faith.Attendees will also hear from Dr. Phillip with Rebuilder Medical Inc.Vendor ShowcaseThe November event includes a vendor showcase featuring Nova Vita Neutraceuticals and ReBuilder Medical Inc. Attendees will learn about Clinic Master exclusive discounts and a new vendor announced at the event!A Commitment to Guiding Chiropractors to SuccessUnlike most chiropractic events, this gathering goes beyond education. It's about connecting with like-minded professionals while enjoying delicious meals in spectacular locations. This unique aspect allows you to network with the very best of the chiropractic profession.But the real game-changer is the shift from general practice to a tailed niche program.Dr. Scranton's journey began like many other chiropractors, striving to see hundreds of patients weekly. The realization that a future chained to the treatment table wasn't sustainable led him on a quest for a better way. He invested in various niche programs, attended events, and devoured information, but all seemed incomplete.He began crafting niche programs that were complete and effective. These programs allowed his practice to specialize in marketing efforts and attract patients they could help. Niches transformed his practice and the lives of his patients.Even during the economic crisis 2020, the focus on niches, particularly Knee Pain and Neuropathy niches, sustained his practice's success.Dr. Scranton's motivation is to help chiropractors succeed, and the whole Clinic Masters team is committed to delivering accurate, tangible value.Their ideal clients are ready to break free from the mindset of scarcity and fear. Dr. Scranton and his team want to empower their clients to reach their full potential for their practice's sake, their community, their families, and, most importantly, for themselves.Future Events:Join Clinic Masters for the first time in Atlanta, January 26-27, 2024, for The Greatest Knee Pain Event EVER.*Note to Editors:*Dr. Rob Scranton is available for interviews upon request.

