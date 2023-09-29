YARAT Opens Maxim Tatarintsev's Solo Exhibition

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
YARAT Contemporary Art Space has opened a solo exhibition
project by Maxim Tatarintsev.
"MONO" – derived from the ancient Greek word "μόνος" (mónos,
translates to "alone, solitary, or lonely"), Azernews reports.
The exhibition“MONO” talks about a man alienated in the absurd,
making sense of a rapidly changing reality as a mirror to his
time.
Obviously, the instability of human experience has become more
common. Today's increasing geopolitical conflicts and immigrations,
as well as natural disasters, have deeply affected people's lives
on a personal level. At the same time, the rapid development of
artificial intelligence technologies is progressing in parallel
with these events. This exhibition incorporates the author's
reflections brought by the sense of meaninglessness and absurdity
of the post-immigration period, reflecting the artist's subjective
reality by means of artificial intelligence. While the exhibition
is a completely personal monologue of the artist, throughout the
exposition, there is a constant dialogue with artificial
intelligence. In this dialectic, artificial intelligence plays the
role of a guide, serving as a kind of solution provider,
accompanying the author in their search for meaning and raising
questions within the absurd. Artificial intelligence dictates the
author through all of their steps. Despite the often-irrational
nature of these instructions, the fact that the author follows them
points to how external forces and circumstances affects their
perception and life, even to the extent of control. In the
exhibition, the artist proposes a critical question: should one
surrender to events beyond their control or resist against
them?
By establishing a mutual relationship with artificial
intelligence, Tatarintsev examines the possibilities and
limitations of the interaction and explores the potential
consequences of AI's rapid development. Thus, the exhibition raises
questions related to ethics and responsibility and emphasizing how
it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish reality from
surreal, original from counterfeit. Note that the exhibition is
curated by Zahra Mammadova.
Maxim Tatarintsev (b.1991, Ukraine) is an artist, works in
genres of video, installation, public-art and painting. The main
plot to his work is the social environment, as the main source of
personality development.
He graduated from the "Environmental Design" faculty in Moscow
State Academy of Industrial and Applied Arts named after S.
Stroganov in 2014. In 2018, he graduated from ICA. Solo exhibtions
of the artist include "By my side" solo exhibition ("DORDOR"
gallery, New York, 2021); "Timekeeping" ("PRO ART`S" gallery,
Kaluga, Russia, 2020). He also participated in numerous exhibitions
and projects:“SafeZone” (ARTIM Project Space, Baku, 2022),
"Things" ("ART4" Museum, Moscow, Russia, 2022), Fisura
International Experimental Film and Video Festival ( Mexico, 2021),
"COSMOSCOW" Art Fair (Moscow, 2020), International Biennale of
Young Art (2018, 2016; Moscow) and etc. His works have been awarded
a number of prizes.
Venue: ARTIM Project Space
Exhibition Duration: September 28th –December 30th
Address: Icherisheher (Old City), Kichik Qala Street, 5
Exhibition Opening Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12:00 PM – 8:00
PM
MENAFN29092023000195011045ID1107164651
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.