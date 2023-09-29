LED Light Bar Market: Illuminating The Future With A Projected Value Of US$ 1,669.6 Million By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FMI Logo

Europe, the leading LED light bar consumer, holds an 18.9% revenue share in the global market, driven by widespread automotive sector adoption.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The LED light bar market is likely to hold a valuation of US$ 1,669.6 million by 2033. In 2023, the market value is US$ 1,034.8 million. The market is expected to grow by 4.9% from 2023 to 2033.LED light bars are the most energy-efficient lighting option when it comes to indoor as well as outdoor lighting. LED light bars find applications in many sectors. The automotive industry is the largest consumer of LED light bars due to their compact design, high durability, and efficient energy use. With the growth in the automotive industry, especially the electric vehicle sector, it is very likely that the demand for LED light bars will also rise.Government policies and initiatives in many countries are driving the promotion of LED light bars across the world. The state bodies in many countries encourage manufacturers as well as individuals to adopt energy-efficient lighting solutions by giving them subsidies and tax rebates.Apart from the automotive and construction sectors, the applications of LED light bars are spread across many industries and sectors, which include the mining industry, the marine industry, the movies and drama industry, and the horticulture industry. They are also used in famous tourism spots to produce creative lighting effects on monuments and buildings.Get your Sample Report to Boost Your Industry Knowledge for Valuable Insights!LED light bars are mostly preferred over other lighting options like halogen and incandescent lamps due to their high luminosity, durability, resistance to wind and extreme temperatures, and high long-term value. Though cheap, low-quality alternatives and high retrofitting costs can adversely affect the LED light bar market,“Technological innovations in the LED light bar market can really attract a lot of customers in the coming future. Research and development aimed at making them more affordable and AI-integrated can bring substantial change in the demand for LED light bars,” says an analyst at FMI. Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consultant for Consumer Goods and Products at Future Market Insights (FMI).Key Takeaways from the LED Light Bar Market ReportA single-rowed LED light bar dominates the global market with an overall revenue share of 53.3%.The United States is the largest consumer of LED light bars, with a total market share of 16.7%. It is followed by China, India, and the United Kingdom.Region-wise, Europe dominates the market, capturing a total revenue share of 18.9%.Flood-beamed LED light bars are widely used in outdoor as well as industrial lighting. They hold a global market share of 18.5%.There is a substantial influx of start-ups in the market with a focus on sustainability and environmental responsibility.Competition Analysis of the LED Light Bar MarketThe market is competitive due to the presence of several key players and startups. Manufacturers are integrating LED light bars with AI and smart devices, which is expected to propel the demand for LED light bars over the forecast period.Several startups are entering the LED light bar to create unique products. Companies are strongly emphasizing sustainability and environmental responsibility. They are adopting strategies to expand their customer base. They are also focusing on integrating LED light bars in industries like construction, agriculture, and outdoor recreation.Request the Full Report Methodology Now!Key companies in the LED Light Bar MarketOsramPhilipsCreeEatonRigid IndustriesKC HiLiTESNilightBaja DesignsAuxbeamHEISE LED lighting systemsHubbell LightingLarson ElectronicsRecent Developments in the LED Light Bar MarketIn September 2023, Logitech, a renowned gaming company, introduced Litra Beam X LED, a lighting bar catered to the gaming and content creation communities. These light bars were specially designed to provide an RGB lighting experience to gamers.Nanoleaf, a Toronto-based company, launched a fresh line of LED light bars curated to sync with music in real-time. These smart LED light bars can be easily connected to smart home setups like Google Home and Amazon Alexa and have the capability to mimic the colors displayed on TV screens or monitors for cinematic surroundings.Market SegmentationBy Configuration:Single rowDouble rowTriple rowQuad rowBy Beam Pattern:FloodSpotCombo LightsBy Application:Events & showsAutomotiveRestaurants and barsCharter and boatsBy Power Rating:Below 100W101-200W201-300WAbove 300WGet Exclusive Access to Segment-specific Details and uncover Crucial Trends, Drivers, and Challenges:AuthorSneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.Explore FMI's Extensive Ongoing Coverage in the Consumer Product DomainLED Tube Market Size : The LED tube market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 6,712.1 Million in 2022, registering growth at an impressive CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2032. The share of the LED tube market in the tube light market is 21% to 26%.Work Light Market Trends : Demand for work light might witness substantial growth post suffering a drop in demand and sales throughout the COVID-19 pandemic period.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Ankush Nikam

Future Market Insights, Inc.

+91 90966 84197

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube