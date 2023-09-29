China Way Up To Open Knowledge-Intensive Production Enterprises In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. During his
visit to China, Azerbaijani Minister of Digital Development and
Transportation Rashad Nabiyev met with Deputy Minister of Industry
and Information Technology Zhang Yunming, Trend reports.
The sides discussed the development of cooperation between the
two countries in the field of ICT and digital development.
"We exchanged ideas on the establishment of science-intensive
production facilities by Chinese companies in Azerbaijan,
cooperation with China's leading universities, technology parks,
incubation and acceleration centers, and the organization of joint
exchange and training programs," Nabiyev wrote on X (Twitter).
Earlier, Azerbaijan and China discussed projects in the field of
application of technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution
(4IR). In addition, current relations between the two countries in
the field of transport and ICT were discussed at a meeting with
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's
Republic of China to Azerbaijan Ms. Guo Min.
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107162694
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.