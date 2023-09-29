National Crappie League Partners With Friends Of Rough River For A Riveting Crappie Tournament In October

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FALLS OF ROUGH, KY, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The National Crappie League (NCL) and Friends of Rough River Lake Unite for a Captivating Fishing Tournament at Rough River Lake.The National Crappie League (NCL), the pinnacle organization in professional crappie fishing, is elated to announce its forthcoming crappie fishing tournament at Rough River Lake on October 7, 2023. Set against the scenic backdrop of Rough River Lake, this event transcends a mere fishing tournament; it epitomizes the escalating professionalism in crappie fishing and its harmonious interplay with local tourism.The NCL's resolve to elevate crappie fishing to a professional pedestal shines through its meticulously organized tournaments, competitive ethos, and community engagement. This imminent event guarantees a 100% payback, with a minimum payback of $10,000 and an additional $1,000 prize for the day's biggest catch.Friends of Rough River Lake, a non-profit 501(c)(3), is a devoted civic group dedicated to preserving and enhancing the Rough River Lake area. They were a crucial ally in this venture and have played a key role in bringing this tournament to fruition."The synergy between NCL and Friends of Rough River Lake is a sterling illustration of how sports and tourism can intertwine for mutual, enduring advantage," remarks Jeremy Mattingly, Executive Director of the NCL. "Our collective endeavors not only spotlight the sport but also invigorate the local economy, benefiting enterprises and the community."Participants and onlookers can anticipate a well-coordinated event. To ensure the event caters to families, a delightful Kids Rodeo is organized at Nick's Boat Dock (McDaniels, KY), promising a day brimming with fun for all.Media professionals are warmly invited to cover this landmark event, observe the collaboration between NCL and Friends of Rough River Lake, and delve into the abundant opportunities it unveils for the sport and the locale.TOURNAMENT HOST: Friends of Rough River Lake Inc.Members can register to NCL Rough River Lake Tournament until October 6, 2023:A special thank you to our National Sponsors and Local Sponsors:National Sponsors: CarZone USA; Crappie Monster; Grenada Lake Resorts; HnH Rods and Reels; Fisherman's Haven; Power-Pole; Rockport Rattler; Outlaw Lithium Batteries; Pro Control; Reilly Auto; Team Crappie; Everharts Outdoors; Ludwig Marine; Morris Marine; Charlie Brewer Slider; BnM Poles; Crappie Magnet; Jenko Fishing; Midsouth Super Jigs; SoreMouth Tackle; QualityPlumbing and Heating; Millennium Marine; Snacky Lures; CrappieNOW; Crappie.com; Pro DeZigns; Crappie Customs; Swamp Gear; Hook & Bullet; Slab Crazy Outdoors; OTH Fishing; Quality Plumbing & Heating; Crappie Customs and Swamp Gear; Black Spec Fishing.Local Sponsors:Kentucky State Parks Rough River, Still Lake Marine, Drane's Old Kurve Inn., Tom and Al's Bait-Tackle-Deli, Leslie's Country Place Quick Stop, Hardinsburg Tire Service, Grayson County Tourism, Crist Propane Services, Beauchamp Alexander Farms, Harned-Tobacco Shack, Breck Co. Ready Mix, Peter Cave Marina, Gentry's General Store, Cad metals, Joe Bennett Rentals, Earl Wright Edward Jones.About NCL: The National Crappie League (NCL) is a premier fishing league that brings together the best anglers from across the country. With a focus on camaraderie, competition, and the spirit of the sport, NCL provides a platform for anglers to showcase their skills and compete for significant prizes. On the web:Press Contact:Contact:Phone: +1 (270) 668-8132West Monroe (LA), USA

