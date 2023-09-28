Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 28th September 2023).
Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.
| RSISX Index Change
|
|
|
| RS ISX Index
| Closings
| Change (w/w) (%)
| Change (YTD) (%)
| RSISX IQD Index
| 1,413.7
| 0.01%
| 55.3%
| RSISX USD Index
| 1,390.0
| 0.01%
| 79.4%
| ISX Market Summary of This Week
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
| 6,592.2
| # of Listed Companies on the ISX
| 103
| Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
| 5.0
| # of Traded Companies
| 57
| Traded Shares (mn)/d
| 4,457
| # of Companies (Up)
| 23
| Total Trades (#/d)
| 3,029
| # of Companies (Down)
| 17
| ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
| 18,116
| # of Companies (Not changed)
| 17
| ISX Mcap ($ mn)
| 13,724
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
| 9
| Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
| 1320/
1310
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
| 9
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
| Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat
| AIPM
| 6.260
| 31.8%
| -8.6%
| Ready Made Clothes
| IRMC
| 5.170
| 14.4%
| -3.4%
| Iraqi For Tufted Carpets
| IITC
| 15.700
| 9.4%
| 12.1%
| AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (UCM)
| VWIF
| 0.350
| 9.4%
| 40.0%
| Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing
| IIDP
| 1.100
| 8.9%
| 12.2%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank
| BIME
| 0.120
| -7.7%
| -14.3%
| Sumer Commercial Bank
| BSUC
| 0.130
| -7.1%
| -31.6%
| Al-Sadeer Hotel (UCM)
| HSAD
| 17.100
| -5.0%
| 14.0%
| Iraqi Land Transport (UCM)
| SILT
| 1.650
| -4.6%
| -11.8%
| Gulf Commercial Bank
| BGUC
| 0.210
| -4.5%
| 31.3%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
| Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
| Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
| Asiacell Communications PJSC
| TASC
| 1,285.4
| 973.8
| 19.5%
| Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank
| BAIB
| 996.4
| 754.8
| 15.1%
| Iraqi for Seed Production
| AISP
| 809.1
| 612.9
| 12.3%
| Bank of Baghdad
| BBOB
| 714.3
| 541.1
| 10.8%
| Baghdad Soft Drinks
| IBSD
| 651.1
| 493.3
| 9.9%
| Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|
| Sector
| No.of Trades/w
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
| Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
| Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
| Banking
| 981
| 2,866.9
| 2,171.9
| 43.5%
| Telecom
| 306
| 1,285.5
| 973.8
| 19.5%
| Industry
| 679
| 1,092.8
| 827.9
| 16.6%
| Agriculture
| 509
| 908.8
| 688.4
| 13.8%
| Services
| 510
| 366.4
| 277.6
| 5.6%
| Hotels&Tourism
| 20
| 70.9
| 53.7
| 1.1%
| Investment
| 16
| 0.9
| 0.7
| 0.0%
| Insurance
| 8
| 0.1
| 0.1
| 0.0%
| Grand Total
| 3,029
| 6,592.2
| 4,994.1
| 100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
ISX Company Announcements
A cross transaction occurred on 940.0 mn shares of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) on Sep. 28, valued at IQD996.4 mn and corresponding to 0.4% of BAIB's capital.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
Babylon Hotel (HBAY) resumed trading on Sep. 28 after holding its AGM on Sep. 21 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD2.5 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.45% dividend yield. Modern Sewing (IMOS) resumed trading on Sep. 28 after holding its AGM on Sep. 24 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, decided to distribute IQD0.49 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 4.5% dividend yield, and electing five original and five alternative board members.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
ISX suspended trading of Rehab Karbala (HKAR) starting Sep. 28 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 3 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital through rights issue, adopting the cumulative voting method, and electing five original and five alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading of Ibdaa Al-Sharq Al-Awsat General Contract (SIBD) starting Oct. 17 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 22 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing five original and five alternative board members. ISX suspended trading of Al Masherq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank (BAMS) starting Sep. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 2 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX suspended trading of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) starting Sep. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 30 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD1.50 bn to IQD1.65 bn through 10% bonus issue. ISX will suspend trading of Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) starting Oct. 5 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 10 to discuss and approve electing five original and five alternative board members. ISX suspended trading of Mosul Bank (BMFI) starting Sep. 25 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 1 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX suspended trading of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) starting Sep. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 28 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX suspended trading of Union Bank (BUOI) starting Sep. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 28 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.
