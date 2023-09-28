Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 28th September 2023). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,413.7 0.01% 55.3% RSISX USD Index 1,390.0 0.01% 79.4%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 6,592.2 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 5.0 # of Traded Companies 57 Traded Shares (mn)/d 4,457 # of Companies (Up) 23 Total Trades (#/d) 3,029 # of Companies (Down) 17 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 18,116 # of Companies (Not changed) 17 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 13,724 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 9 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 9

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Agricultural Prod. Mark. Meat AIPM 6.260 31.8% -8.6% Ready Made Clothes IRMC 5.170 14.4% -3.4% Iraqi For Tufted Carpets IITC 15.700 9.4% 12.1% AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (UCM) VWIF 0.350 9.4% 40.0% Iraqi Date Processing & Marketing IIDP 1.100 8.9% 12.2% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Middle East Investment Bank BIME 0.120 -7.7% -14.3% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.130 -7.1% -31.6% Al-Sadeer Hotel (UCM) HSAD 17.100 -5.0% 14.0% Iraqi Land Transport (UCM) SILT 1.650 -4.6% -11.8% Gulf Commercial Bank BGUC 0.210 -4.5% 31.3% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 1,285.4 973.8 19.5% Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank BAIB 996.4 754.8 15.1% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 809.1 612.9 12.3% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 714.3 541.1 10.8% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 651.1 493.3 9.9%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No.of Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 981 2,866.9 2,171.9 43.5% Telecom 306 1,285.5 973.8 19.5% Industry 679 1,092.8 827.9 16.6% Agriculture 509 908.8 688.4 13.8% Services 510 366.4 277.6 5.6% Hotels&Tourism 20 70.9 53.7 1.1% Investment 16 0.9 0.7 0.0% Insurance 8 0.1 0.1 0.0% Grand Total 3,029 6,592.2 4,994.1 100.0%

ISX Company Announcements

A cross transaction occurred on 940.0 mn shares of Asia Al Iraq Islamic Bank for Investment (BAIB) on Sep. 28, valued at IQD996.4 mn and corresponding to 0.4% of BAIB's capital.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Babylon Hotel (HBAY) resumed trading on Sep. 28 after holding its AGM on Sep. 21 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements and decided to distribute IQD2.5 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 2.45% dividend yield. Modern Sewing (IMOS) resumed trading on Sep. 28 after holding its AGM on Sep. 24 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements, decided to distribute IQD0.49 cash dividend per share, corresponding to a 4.5% dividend yield, and electing five original and five alternative board members.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Rehab Karbala (HKAR) starting Sep. 28 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 3 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital through rights issue, adopting the cumulative voting method, and electing five original and five alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Ibdaa Al-Sharq Al-Awsat General Contract (SIBD) starting Oct. 17 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 22 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing five original and five alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Al Masherq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank (BAMS) starting Sep. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 2 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Mosul for Funfairs (SMOF) starting Sep. 26 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 30 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD1.50 bn to IQD1.65 bn through 10% bonus issue.

ISX will suspend trading of Baghdad Hotel (HBAG) starting Oct. 5 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 10 to discuss and approve electing five original and five alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Mosul Bank (BMFI) starting Sep. 25 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 1 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX suspended trading of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) starting Sep. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 28 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution. ISX suspended trading of Union Bank (BUOI) starting Sep. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 28 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.