Spain: School Student Stabs Three Teachers, Two Classmates

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 28 (Petra) -- Spanish police said Thursday a student stabbed three teachers and two of his classmates at a secondary school in Jerez de la Frontera in the south of the country.According to the "Russia Today" website, the police confirmed that several people were injured, but there were no deaths, adding that the 14-year-old student was arrested.The mother of one of the students said the attacker used large knives that he pulled from his bag inside the classroom and attacked his classmates and teachers and told them that he "would kill them."