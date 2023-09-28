Badger Infrastructure Solutions And Mckay Métis Group Announce New Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger”, the“Company”,“we”,“our” or“us”) (TSX:BDGI) is pleased to announce it has entered into a limited partnership with McKay Métis Group (“MMG”) for the purposes of providing non-destructive excavating and related services within MMG's traditional territory in the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo in northeastern Alberta. The collaborative entity will conduct business as McKay Badger Infrastructure Solutions Limited Partnership (“MBIS LP”).



Crystal Young, President & Chief Executive Officer of MMG, commented,“In Badger, we see a like-minded partner that is aligned with our commitment to excellence, innovation and the well-being of the Fort McKay Métis community. Together as McKay Badger Infrastructure Solutions Limited Partnership, we're not just creating a service, but forging a path for sustainable socio-economic prosperity."

Robert Blackadar, President & Chief Executive Officer of Badger, commented,“This strategic partnership, established on mutual respect and benefit, aims to bring value to all stakeholders – customers, partners (including the Fort McKay Métis Nation), employees, shareholders, and the Wood Buffalo community. McKay Métis Group has a proven track record of success, and I'm confident that our collaboration holds the potential for both economic growth and broader community prosperity.”

About McKay Métis Group:

McKay Métis Group is a social enterprise owned by the Fort McKay Métis Nation. MMG specializes in services such as fuel and lube distribution, civil construction, security, all season road maintenance, aggregate supply and crushing, materials & consumables, crane services, industrial and specialty chemicals, aerial survey solutions, and more.

MMG's profits are used to help provide Fort McKay Métis Nation members access to affordable housing, education, elders and youth services, economic development, infrastructure and to defend the constitutional rights of the Fort McKay Métis members.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd., through its various affiliates and subsidiaries, is North America's largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries and in general commercial construction. Badger's customers typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, where safety and economic risks are high and where non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements.

The Company's key technology is the Badger HydrovacTM, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquify the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. To complement the Badger Hydrovac, the Company introduced the Badger AirvacTM1, in late 2021. The Badger Airvac is also used for safe excavation but utilizes compressed air instead of water to loosen the cover soil before vacuuming and depositing excavation materials into a storage tank. Badger is unique in the non-destructive excavation industry because it designs and manufactures all of its hydrovac and airvac units at its plant in Red Deer, Alberta, which has an annual production capacity of more than 350 hydrovac and airvac units.

1 Badger Airvac is a registered trademark in Canada. The trademark is currently“pending” in the United States.

