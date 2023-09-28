Azerbaijan, China Discuss Cooperation On Development Of Middle Corridor

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan and China discussed the specific steps to strengthen
cooperation in the direction of the development of the Middle
Corridor, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by
the Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad
Nabiyev.
The post reads:
"During the visit to China, we met with the leadership of the
Railway Administration. We discussed the development of cooperation
between the two countries in the field of railways. Specific steps
were identified to strengthen cooperation between the countries in
the direction of increasing freight turnover with China and the
development of the Middle Corridor.
Azerbaijan and China discussed five concrete steps to strengthen
cooperation in the development of the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor. This route is
an important transport artery that will contribute to the
development of trade and economic relations between the two
countries.
Besides, the training of pilots and the organization of training
for this purpose was also discussed between Azerbaijan and
China.
