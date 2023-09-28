Ukraine's Objective In Fight Against Russian Aggression To Restore Just Peace - Stoltenberg

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has no other option to achieve a sustainable and just peace than to wage a fierce fight against the Russian aggressor, and NATO allies will stand by Ukraine in this fight for as long as it takes.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg today in Kyiv during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"The stronger Ukraine becomes, the closer we come to ending Russia's aggression," said Mr Stoltenberg.“Russia could lay down arms and end its war today; Ukraine does not have that option,” he said.“Ukraine's surrender would not mean peace, it would mean brutal Russian occupation. Peace at any price would be no peace at all. Ukraine needs a just and sustainable peace, and I therefore strongly welcome President Zelenskyy's ten-point plan to achieve that goal," Jens Stoltenberg emphasized.

"Ukraine's future is in NATO. As we work together to prepare you for that future, NATO will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the NATO secretary general said, addressing the Ukrainian leader.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Ukraine on Thursday with an unannounced visit to discuss with the country's leadership further ways for the Alliance and member states to support Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.