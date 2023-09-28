Ecovadis Bronze Medal For Covia

(MENAFN- 3BL) Covia, a leading provider of high-quality, diversified specialty minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets, announced that, for the second consecutive year, the company was awarded a bronze medal for sustainable performance of its business by EcoVadis. Covia ranked in the top 21% of companies assessed in“Quarrying of Stone, Sand, and Clay” industry.

Ecovadis is an independent rating agency that assesses sustainability and CSR practices across a multitude of industries worldwide. Their comprehensive evaluation process examines four key areas including environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. Covia's 2023 performance earned a higher score than 2022, putting the company in the top 35% of all companies evaluated across all industries.

“Our higher score this year reflects our work to further integrate sustainability into our operations and supply chain. We refined several of our environmental programs and initiatives, including: the phased rollout of our new Environmental Management System (EMS), completing a third-party verification of our emissions calculation, investing $1.7 million in capital projects aimed at reducing emissions, and establishing our signature Community Beekeeping Initiative in Mexico. Our score increased because of the hard work that our Covia Team Members put into our organization every day, and this validates the importance of what they do,” said Natalie Eglinton, Covia's Director, ESG.“The EcoVadis rating is a great benchmark for us as we continue to work toward our ESG goals.”

Read more about how Covia is committed to delivering a lasting impact on our business, our people, our planet, and the communities where we live and work.