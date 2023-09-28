Healthy Eating Is Simple With Readers' Favorite 5-Star Rated Award-Winning Book, Yvonne's Cookbook“Let's Eat!”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Readers' Favorite 5-star rated award-winning healthy living book, Yvonne's Cookbook "Let's Eat!", by award-winning author, Yvonne Hendricks CFN CPT.

Yvonne Hendricks CFN CPT, award-winning author of 5-star rated Yvonne's Cookbook "Let's Eat!" Authentic Neapolitan Recipes & World Travel Inspired Meals.

Heirloom Family and World Travel-Inspired Healthy Recipes That Don't Compromise on Delicious Flavors

- Yvonne Hendricks, award-winning author of Yvonne's Cookbook "Let's Eat!"NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Readers' Favorite announced the winners of their 2023 International Book Award Contest, which consisted of thousands of entries in over 150 genres from all over the world.Yvonne Hendricks CFN CPT, award-winning author, won the bronze medal in the non-fiction cooking/food genre for her 5-star rated healthy living book, Yvonne's Cookbook "Let's Eat!" Authentic Neapolitan Recipes & World Travel Inspired Meals, currently available worldwide at bookbabyand .Yvonne's Cookbook "Let's Eat!" features 200+ easy-to-follow heirloom family and world travel-inspired healthy recipes and conveniently shows the calories and macronutrients-proteins, carbohydrates and fats. These three macros are the key foundation of a healthy meal and provide the body energy and help balance glucose levels. Many recipes support gluten free, dairy free, low fat and low carb options without compromising delicious flavors.Readers' Favorite contest attracts submissions from independent authors, small publishers, and publishing giants such as Random House, HarperCollins, and Simon & Schuster, with contestants that range from the first-time, self-published author to New York Times bestsellers like J.A. Jance, James Rollins, and #1 best-selling author Daniel Silva, as well as celebrity authors like Jim Carrey (Bruce Almighty), Henry Winkler (Happy Days), and Eriq La Salle (E.R., Logan). They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.Here is the Readers' Favorite book review of Yvonne's Cookbook "Let's Eat!" by Astrid Iustulin.“Yvonne's Cookbook Let's Eat! by Yvonne Hendricks is a book that will delight all those who love to cook and eat. In this book, the author shares her recipes and tips with readers, but in addition to this, she tells personal stories and introduces us to some family members. Richly illustrated, Yvonne's Cookbook Let's Eat! includes appetizers, baked goods, entrees, homemade wine, and drinks. Hendricks also provides recipes for the most significant holidays -Christmas, Easter, and Thanksgiving. The recipes are inspired by the Polish and Italian traditions of the author's family and her travels worldwide,” says Iustulin.Iustulin continues,“I am not a great cook, but I always look for easy-to-prepare dishes, which I found in Yvonne's Cookbook Let's Eat! I liked that Yvonne Hendricks has included dishes for all tastes, even indicating when they suit people with food intolerances. Besides the variety, I appreciated the quality of the recipes; some are delicious just by reading the ingredients. I also liked that the author shared stories of her family and explained when a dish is linked to a specific episode. This makes the book even more enjoyable to read (as if the many beautiful images were not enough!) and much more personal. I highly recommend Yvonne's Cookbook Let's Eat! to those interested in cooking and who like to make their dishes from scratch. I am sure they will find something to their liking.”Hendricks will receive her medal at the Readers' Favorite Awards Ceremony on November 18, 2023, in Miami, Florida.# # #About Yvonne HendricksYvonne Hendricks is a media personality, health and wellness expert, chef, award-winning author of Yvonne's Cookbook“Let's Eat!” Authentic Neapolitan Recipes & World Travel Inspired Meals, and vegetarian“pescatarian” even before it was an actualized word who lives in the New York Metro area and practices a healthy lifestyle for over 35 years.Yvonne is a Certified Fitness Nutritionist (CFN), Specialist in Exercise Therapy (SET), Certified Personal Trainer (CPT), and Founder and President of Exercise Healthy Nutrition. In her successful wellness practice of clients aged 14 to 89, she has treated patients diagnosed with Type I and Type II diabetes, heart disease, COPD, Fibromyalgia, PCOS, IBS, GERD, gastric bypass, Parkinson's, breast cancer and hyperlipidemia. Learn more about Yvonne Hendricks at .

