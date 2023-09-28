Microban And Cleanwaste Medical Unveil The New Sani-Bag+® With Built-In Antimicrobial Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new Sani-Bag+ features built-in Microban® antimicrobial product protection for a cleaner, fresher waste management solution.

CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Microban International is pleased to unveil a new partnership with Cleanwaste Medical to develop the Sani-Bag+ with built-in Microban® antimicrobial product protection. This industry-leading antimicrobial technology helps to protect the commode and bedpan liners from the growth of odor-causing bacteria, and complements Cleanwaste Medical's proprietary formulation of deodorizing technology and NASA-developed absorbent gel polymer to create waste management solutions that are cleaner and more discreet.The Sani-Bag+ has been meticulously designed and engineered with Microban technology to address the pressing need for clean and user-friendly disposable commode and bedpan liners in healthcare settings. The addition of innovative Microban® antimicrobial technology sets a new industry standard, further elevating the functionality of these bags to provide a fresher, more comfortable and more dignified experience for the user.Michael Ruby, President at Microban International, commented:“Microban is extremely proud of its partnership with Cleanwaste Medical, which brings together the expertise of both companies to deliver a practical and reliable solution for clean waste management. With over 30 years of industry leading experience, Microban's antimicrobial technologies enhance the cleanliness of these liners by helping to prevent the growth of bacteria, ensuring fresher, cleaner and more convenient solutions for consumers and professionals.”Sam Alhmad, National Sales Manager at Cleanwaste Medical added:“We are very excited to partner with a trusted company of Microban's caliber, and develop a line of antimicrobial Sani-Bag+ products that truly fulfill an unmet need, setting us apart from our competitors. These bags have been carefully designed to deliver a solution with enhanced antimicrobial performance that revolutionizes the user experience and is easily disposed of to prevent contact with waste. Microban® antimicrobial product protection is the perfect addition to these products, marrying up with our proprietary odor-neutralizing and waste absorbance technologies to make these liners the go-to choice for healthcare settings.”To find out more about this collaboration, visit or find the Sani-Bag+ atAbout Microban InternationalPart of Barr Brands International (BBI), Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control, and sanitization / disinfection markets – Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner, and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products around the world. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visitAbout Cleanwaste MedicalProviding patients with safe and dignified waste disposal solutions since 1999, Cleanwaste Medical develops products that protect medical professionals, caregivers, and their patients from contaminants, saving significant time compared to current procedures. Their products use NASA-developed technology to provide excellent protection against human waste-related illness and prevent contamination from spills or splashes. Through innovation and expertise, Cleanwaste Medical is addressing the growing needs and demands for better disposal solutions. For more information, please visit© 2023 kdm communications limited

Audrey Jestin

kdm communications limited

+44 1480 405333

